Fire Burns Ogden Duplex

Firefighters from Riley County, Manhattan and Fort Riley were called to a duplex fire at 201 Eleventh Street in Ogden at 11:38 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that the duplex was fully engulfed.

According to Riley County Fire Chief Pat Collins Manhattan Fire District station four arrived first and knocked down the initial fire in the kitchen area. All the occupants were outside at the time of the blaze.

Collins said it took firefighters about three hours to put out the blaze and overhaul the burned area. An electrical short in the attic above the kitchen door is believed to have started the fire.

No injuries were reported. The fire resulted in approximately $35,000 damage to the building and $2,000 – $3,000 to lost contents.

The structure is owned by pam and Jim Wood, and the occupant / tenant was Michael Turner. The occupants were being assisted by the Topeka Chapter of the American Red Cross.