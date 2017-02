The Immanuel Lutheran Church will host a Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction on Saturday, March 4th.

Dinner will be served from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and the silent auction will run from 4:00 pm to 6:15 pm.

The dinner and auction will support the Immanuel Lutheran Early Childhood Center.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and $3 for children under 12. For more information or for tickets, call 238-5921.