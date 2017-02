The Junction City Kiwanis Noon Club will host their annual pancake feed on Saturday, March 4th from 7:00 am until noon.

The pancake feed will be at the Knights of Columbus Building, 126 West 7th Street in Junction City.

The cost is $5 for all you can eat pancakes, as well as sausage and a beverage. Children under 5 eat free.

Proceeds will benefit youth in the community.