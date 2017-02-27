Kansas high school cancels classes after weekend vandalism

JOHNSON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Johnson County are investigating a burglary at a Kansas High School.

Just after noon on Sunday, police were dispatched to the Gardner–Edgerton High School (USD 231) at 425 N. Waverly for reported damage to the interior of the school, according to a media release.

School District employees told police they found forced entry into the school and significant vandalism throughout the school.

Due to the extent of the damage and the time needed for cleanup and repair, USD 231 canceled classes for GEHS students for Monday.

Video retrieved from the school’s security system shows three male suspects approximately 18-25 years of age.

It is unknown at this time the dollar amount associated with the damages or what additional loss of property may have occurred.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects in the video please call the Gardner Police Department at 913-856-7312 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).