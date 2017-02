GREENWOOD COUNTY -The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash

Just before 6:30 a.m., a 2008 Scion XB was eastbound on U.S. 400 just west of Z Road.

The vehicle crossed the center line hit a westbound vehicle head-on.

The westbound vehicle caught fire and came to rest in the West bound ditch.

Additional details on the accident were not released.