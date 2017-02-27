Over Regulation of Lenders Having Negative Impact on Farm Economy

U-S Senator Jerry Moran on Friday told JC Post that historically bankers have had a relationship with farmers that existed for generations. He noted that based on character and past experience, those bankers have been willing to make loans in tough times.

Moran stated, “But the regulatory environment in Washington D.C. and the demands by examiners upon our banks, I’m fearful is going to prevent that from happening. And that exacerbates the problem. In difficult times a farmer needs to know that their banker is going to carry them through.”

Moran added lending does not need to be made based on a computer program determined by someone in Washington D.C. The determination on whether a loan should be renewed should be based on the relationship between the local banker and farmer.

The Senator said the financial regulatory regime needs to be brought under control so that can happen.