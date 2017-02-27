Potential Sports Complex Still a Work in Progress

A committee has been formed to help with a potential sports complex project in Junction City.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Dennis Beson said at first they will serve as a board of directors. “It might even expand in the future as a kind of recreation commission for Geary County, but that’s down the road. Right now it’ll be a board of directors.”More members could be added to the committee in the future.

A preliminary draft report has been prepared for the potential project. The committee will review it and edits will be made before it is presented to people in the community. Beson noted the project would most likely be done in a four or five phase process that would not hit everyone at once. “But we’ll have actually something to go to potential investors to actually say here’s the plan, would you like to invest.”

Beson is hopeful by the time 2018 arrives officials may have a layout of land and perhaps some groundbreaking where some things are starting to be put in place.

At this point final action has not occurred on a sports complex, and no land has been acquired for the project.