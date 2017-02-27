Quilts Needed for 28th Annual Quilt Show

The Dickinson County Historical Society is asking for quilts for the 28th Annual Ida Stover-Eisenhower Memorial Quilt Show.

Quilts should be brought to the Heritage Center located at 412 S. Campbell Street in Abilene beginning Friday, March 3rd through Thursday, March 9th between 9:30 am and 2:30 pm.

All quilts should be identified with your name, address, and phone number as well as a short description or story behind the quilt.

Quilts will be placed in a vault until they are hung up for the show.

The Quilt Show will be March 13th through March 26th. Quilts can be picked up on Tuesday, March 28th – not before.

For more information contact the Heritage Center at 263-2681.