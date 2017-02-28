Amended Complaint Filed Against Steven Johnson

An amended complaint has been filed in Geary County District Court against Steven Wayne Johnson, Houston, Texas in connection with a November 15, 2016 accident on I-70 that resulted in the death of Jessica Michelle Thompson, 26, and her 5-year-old daughter Leah Michelle Thompson and 6-year-old son Jaydon Allan Thompson, all of Junction City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol an eastbound international truck driven by Johnson went across the interstate median into the westbound lanes near Grandview Plaza,and hit a Ford 500 driven by Jessica Thompson. Both vehicles ended up in the north ditch. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed at the time that Jessica and her daughter Leah were both killed in the accident, while Jaydon died later at Wesley Hospital.

According to the amended complaint Johnson is now charged with three felony counts each of Murder in the 2nd Degree – Reckless, three felony counts of Involuntary manslaughter – DUI, and misdemeanor charges including one count each of DUI and Possession of Phencyclidine.

The preliminary hearing scheduled on Tuesday in Geary County District Court for Johnson was continued at the request of the defense until 1:30 p.m. April 11. Johnson is incarcerated in the Geary County Detention Center. His bond amount is set at $250,000.