KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have released four-time Pro Bowl running back Jamaal Charles. The move clears more than $6 million in salary cap space that they used to sign two other players to long-term extensions.

Charles ran for 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Chiefs, and will finish as the franchise’s career rushing leader. His promising career has been cut short by injuries over the last few years.