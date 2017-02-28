Congressman Marshall “not convinced” on medical marijuana

The medical marijuana debate is on the table once again in the Kansas Legislature.

The Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee heard a bill on February 20th that could potentially legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes in Kansas.

U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall said that he’s not convinced on the science behind medical marijuana.

“I’m not convinced that it’s medically proven and it’s a good idea, but I’m very willing for people to show me that; I’m starting to see some things on seizure disorders that maybe it will be a good thing, but I’m not convinced yet so I’m going to be very cautious,” said Marshall.

Supporters have argued that medical marijuana could be safer than some prescription pain medications.

“I guess maybe people are using it for pain control, an anti-nausea drug with chemotherapy – we’ve got lots of other good agents already, so I’m not running in line there for it, but I’m certainly willing to listen,” said Marshall.

If the bill passes, Kansas would be amongst 28 other states that have laws in place for medical marijuana.

“I think there’s a path there, but I just haven’t seen enough scientific data to say it’s a good thing,” said Marshall.

Marshall worked as an obstetrician in Great Bend before being elected to represent the First Congressional District of Kansas in the U.S. Congress.