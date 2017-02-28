New Assistant County Attorney Hired

There is a new assistant Geary County Attorney.

The County Attorney Krista Blaisdell, confirmed that Jason Oxford has been hired. He is moving to Geary County from a similar position in Pottawatomie County.

Blaisdell stated, “Jason is going to handle a variety of criminal cases as they come in, both drug prosecution cases, person felonies, non-person felonies, pretty much a variety of everything that comes in.”

Oxford has 10 years of experience. He began work last week, and fills the position vacated by Chris Biggs, who stepped down in December.

In addition to Oxford, the other assistant county attorneys include Michelle Brown, Lloyd Graham, and Tony Cruz.