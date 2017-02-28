United Way of JC – Geary County still short of Campaign Goal

The United Way of Junction City – Geary County has raised approximately $115,000 toward the current campaign – that is short of the $140,00 goal.

Nichole Mader, Executive Director, said there will be some restaurant days in the coming weeks to help with fundraising efforts.

“We would like to schedule at least another 5 or 6 and as soon as we have the confirmed dates we will post them on our Facebook page,” said Mader.

The fundraising struggle isn’t unique to this community, Mader said smaller communities across the country have had a hard time reaching their United Way fundraising goals.

“There are quite a few things that go into play, whether it’s just the economic situation that the community is in …I know some of the companies that have been with us before and have done really solid strong internal campaigns, they’re not really seeing the strength in numbers like they have in the past; so there’s quite a few different things that you could take into [account],” said Mader.

A popular fundraiser is the Saint Patty’s Potato bar which Mader said they are moving forward with again this year.

“That is something that we want to stick with, it’s always a lot of fun; Wendy’s has been gracious and agreed to work with us again this year, so they are going to be working with us on the chili,” said Mader. “Coach’s has donated 150 potatoes so we have a lot of potatoes to get out those doors.”

The potato bar will be March 17th from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Knights of Columbus building on 7th Street in Junction City.

If you would like more information on the United Way of Junction City – Geary County or to donate call 238-2117.