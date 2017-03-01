Community Partners Lead EMS Training at Fort Riley

Emergency Medical Services personnel from the Fort Riley, Manhattan and

Junction City Fire Departments will take part in sports injury training

Thursday. The training is hosted by the Fort Riley Fire Department.

The day-long course will focus on the initial treatment of sports related

injuries, specifically spinal injuries suffered by football players.

The class will be taught by athletic trainers from collegiate and high

school sports programs and health and rehabilitation facilities from around

the state of Kansas. They are:

Dr. Phillip Vardiman, Kansas State University

Dr. David Fitzhugh, Fort Hays State University

Mr. Mark Padfield, Tonganoxie High School / Lawrence Memorial Hospital

Mr. Chris Fleming, Wichita Fire Department and Inspire Health & Performance

Trainers will provide classroom instruction in the morning and hands-on

training in the afternoon.