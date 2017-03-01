‘Partnerships need to go both ways’; Commissioner speaks out on Fort Riley, healthcare facilities

Community leaders are speaking out about new healthcare facilities in the region and the impact on Geary Community Hospital.

County Commissioner Ben Bennett is the latest to voice his concerns.

“When I look up and see a dialysis center is built and the dialysis moves out of the hospital, then [they] build a MEDCOM center that’s a Fort Riley identity for retirees and family members and even active duty people outside of the community…I’m concerned,” said Bennett. “I think with the new hospital finally opening up, I think a lot of people are trying to go there if they can.”

The new Irwin Army Community Hospital on Fort Riley has generated mixed feelings amongst community members. U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall addressed that concern during a visit to Geary County in February.

“I look at your situation in Junction City and Fort Riley – I think there was some internal politics going on there and I don’t even want to know about the details of it – but it looks like there is a leakage of patients out of your community hospital to other places,” said Marshall.

Bennett also noted that there are health related activities from the private sector that are moving into the community – home health and hospice, and the new VA Clinic set to open in April.

“All of these partnerships we keep talking about really need to go both ways, we’re going to help Fort Riley when we can and we’re going to be a continually good neighbor and a good host and a good home to come to; but we need to have some reciprocation back, and every time we start looking at partnerships, it seems like somewhere along the line they get derailed either at a regional or at a ‘big Army’ stop somewhere along the line,” said Bennett.

Bennett noted that in 2005 the local community made a commitment to Fort Riley in the additions at Geary Community Hospital and building local infrastructure to meet the needs of future growth at the installation.