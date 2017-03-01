Season Comes to an End for the Blue Jays

The Manhattan Indians rolled to a 52-22 victory over the Junction City Blue Jays in the first round of their Class 6A Substate basketball tournament.

The Blue Jays missed some early shots next to the rim, and Manhattan took advantage of Blue Jay turnovers to roll to a 31-16 halftime lead, and never trailed in the second half.

Blue Jay coach Nate Schmitt said Manhattan was probably the best team Junction City played all season. “They play defense, they rebound, they’re consistent, they have a system that works for them. They’re a very good basketball team, and they’re going to probably play a few more games this year.”

Manhattan ( 17-4 ) advances to the tournament championship game against Washburn Rural Friday night. The Blue Jays end the season with a record of 4-17.