Firefighters Work Blaze on CRP Ground in Dickinson County

Firefighting units from Dickinson County Rural Fire District one, Geary County, Woodbine, Hope – Navarre, Herington, and Fort Riley responded to a location in Dickinson County approximately 12 miles southwest of Junction City on Wednesday. Authorities estimated approximately 200 acres of CRP land burned. There were no injuries, and no damage to structures, although the fire did burn quite a few fence posts.

The Fire Chief for Dickinson County Rural Fire District One, Paul Froelich, reported that a local farmer was installing a corner fence post and bracing, and had a welder. “And he had this welder welding right adjacent to a CRP field, and with the high winds that we were experience yesterday it immediately took off. ” An emergency 911 center was called and area firefighters responded.

According to Froelich the fire began on land owned by Ken Smith, traveled over an area owned by a private hunting lodge and then onto land owned by Jeff Shippy.