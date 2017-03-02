Local Reaction to Kansas Supreme Court Ruling

The ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court for the state to increase spending on public schools was released in Topeka on Thursday.

The Supreme Court held the K-12 public education financing system does not meet the adequacy requirements of the people’s constitution. The Court stayed the enforcement of its decision until June 30th to give the legislature time to respond.

State Representative Lonnie Clark, Junction City, was not surprised by the ruling. “Well I don’t think it’s any big surprise. The only person that I can think of in the state of Kansas that’s going to be shocked is Governor Brownback. We’ve known for quite some time, at least I have and a number of the other legislators that education needed more funding.”

Clark confirmed the Court is expecting the Legislature to find a substantial amount of funding for public schools. “Absolutely, that’s exactly what it is. We’ve got two tax bills Monday when I get back in session. This is just going to just probably throw a wrench into everything in terms of tax that is on the issue right now.”

The Supreme Court justices issued their ruling in a lawsuit filed by four school districts in 2010. They argued legislators were violating the state constitution by failing to finance a suitable education for each of the state’s 458,000 students.

If by June 30th the state has not satisfactorily demonstrated to the Supreme Court that any K-12 public education financing enacted by the Legislature is adequate, then a lifting of the state will mean that Kansas will be without a legally valid system.