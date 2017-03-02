One Person Transported to Hospital Following Accident

UPDATE:

A rural Geary County resident Glenn Blanken, was airlifted by Lifestar to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of injuries following a one-vehicle accident Wednesday evening.

According to Sheriff Tony Wolf the Ford F-150 pickup driven by Blanken left the road and hit a tree. The accident occurred in the 9000 block of Clarks Creek Road.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

—

Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday one person was airlifted by Lifestar to a hospital following a one vehicle accident south of Junction City on Clarks Creek Road in Geary County.

More details are not available, but Sheriff Tony Wolf confirmed the accident occurred.

As more information becomes available we will report it on JC Post.com.