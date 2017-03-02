Police: 2 Kan. community college athletes jailed for selling drugs

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating two college athletes on drug charges.

Just after 4p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Great Bend Police Department obtained a search warrant for a residence at 1123 Stone Street, Apartment A, based on information indicating that drugs were being sold from this location, according to a media release from police.

When officers knocked on the door and announced that they had a search warrant, the individuals inside refused to come to the door. Officers forced open the door and secured the individuals found inside.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers found evidence that a large quantity of marijuana had been flushed down a toilet in the house. The quantity of product flushed was enough that it had actually clogged the toilet.

Devon Baker, age 19, and Sean Taborsky, age 19, both students at Barton Community College from Wichita were arrested and turned over to the Barton County Jail. They are on the school’s wrestling team, according to the college web site.

They were both charged with Possession of Marijuana and Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer.

A third person, Tyrone Poole, age 19, was also on scene during the execution of the warrant, but was released on scene.