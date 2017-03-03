Blue Jay Bowling Team Places Second at 6A State Tournament

The Junction City Blue Jay boys bowling team captured second place in the Class 6A State Tournament at the Northrock Lanes in Wichita.

Blue Jay coach Brad Adams noted the boys came out and started off the day strong, “a little bit higher than our average and it went straight up from there.” Tyler Gromlovits led the Blue Jays with a third place finish in the individual competition with a score of 699. Teammate Kazerick Smith finished 17th with a 573. “The boys competed hard. We had a very, very, very good day. Couldn’t ask anything more of them.”

In the girls competition the Lady Jays finished sixth. Kasey Holmes led the JCHS girls with a 19th place finish and a score of 546. Bowlers who finished in the top 20 qualified as medalists.