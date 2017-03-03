JC Post

Kansas High School Basketball Scores

little basketballsKansas Prep Scores
Thursday’s Scores
The Associated Press

Berean Academy 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter 36

Bishop Seabury Academy 66, Jefferson North 49

Central Plains 64, Macksville 62

Hillsboro 44, Moundridge 43, OT

Hoxie 64, Hill City 57

Jackson Heights 46, Troy 44

Lyndon 59, Inman 49, OT

Ness City 72, Meade 59

Pittsburg Colgan 59, West Elk 48

Plainville 56, Ellis 52

Salina Sacred Heart 79, Bennington 65

Sedan 53, Bluestem 39

Spearville 68, Johnson-Stanton County 34

St. John 65, Kiowa County 44

Wabaunsee 49, Washington County 40

Yates Center 69, Oswego 29

Class 4A Sub-State Tournament
Division 1
Semifinal

Abilene 48, El Dorado 40

Andover Central 61, Augusta 57

Basehor-Linwood 69, Atchison 31

Bishop Miege 72, Bonner Springs 32

Buhler 44, Hays 38, OT

Circle 60, Maize South 55

Coffeyville 56, Independence 41

Eudora 57, Baldwin 25

Fort Scott 56, Spring Hill 52

KC Piper 67, Tonganoxie 50

Labette County 38, Chanute 36

Louisburg 54, Paola 44

McPherson 69, Ulysses 49

Mulvane 60, Winfield 47

Ottawa 63, Wamego 50

Wellington 59, Rose Hill 44

Division 2
Semifinal

Andale 38, Wichita Trinity 25

Baxter Springs 51, Columbus 33

Burlington 73, Anderson County 41

Concordia 60, Chapman 47

Frontenac 62, Girard 58

Holcomb 59, Colby 32

Holton 52, Jefferson West 47

Nickerson 58, Haven 49

Osawatomie 49, Prairie View 38

Parsons 62, Iola 61

Pratt 64, Larned 34

Rock Creek 73, KC Bishop Ward 33

Scott City 58, Goodland 47

Smoky Valley 65, Clay Center 54

Topeka Hayden 86, Santa Fe Trail 48

Wichita Collegiate 74, Clearwater 37

Class 5A Sub-State Tournament
Sub-State 1
Semifinal

Goddard-Eisenhower 71, Great Bend 35

KC Harmon 42, KC Turner 37

Maize 46, Arkansas City 45

Newton 67, Valley Center 62

Pittsburg 46, Blue Valley Southwest 26

Salina Central 58, Emporia 41

Shawnee Heights 60, Leavenworth 40

Topeka Seaman 69, Highland Park 60

Sub-State 2
Semifinal

Kapaun Mount Carmel 72, Goddard 53

KC Schlagle 66, KC Sumner 48

KC Washington 72, Lansing 56

Salina South 42, Andover 40

St. James Academy 71, DeSoto 30

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Mill Valley 40

Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Liberal 45

Wichita Heights 66, Topeka West 35

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Sub-State Tournament
Division I
Semifinal

Centralia 67, Onaga 32

Dighton 67, Minneola 33

Frankfort 38, Doniphan West 29

Goessel 56, Little River 38

Hanover 51, Pike Valley 31

Linn 42, Clifton-Clyde 35

Norwich 41, South Barber 36

Olpe 70, Chetopa 19

Quinter 60, LaCrosse 47

Rural Vista 39, Centre 38

South Central 65, Pretty Prairie 31

South Gray 52, Hodgeman County 34

St. Francis 46, Triplains-Brewster 36

St. Paul 43, Lebo 37, OT

Stockton 81, Lakeside 53

Thunder Ridge 38, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 29

Division II
Semifinal

Caldwell 51, Attica 37

Cunningham 57, Argonia 42

Fowler 57, Rolla 25

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 50, BV Randolph 43

Golden Plains 44, Cheylin 34

Hartford 35, Crest 18

Hutchinson Central Christian 41, Elyria Christian 26

Ingalls 50, Bucklin 34

Logan 39, Northern Valley 36

Moscow 36, Ashland 22

Otis-Bison 65, Western Plains-Healy 27

Wallace County 50, Weskan 46

Waverly 66, Marais des Cygnes Valley 22

Wetmore 45, Axtell 34

Wheatland-Grinnell 56, Palco 37

Wilson 56, Sylvan-Lucas 43

Class 3A Sub-State Tournament
Semifinal

Cheney 56, Hesston 55, 2OT

Cimarron 57, Lyons 44

Council Grove 41, Mission Valley 26

Erie 50, Galena 27

Fredonia 51, Caney Valley 46

Garden Plain 58, Kingman 45

Hays-TMP-Marian 49, Beloit 30

Hiawatha 50, Marysville 49, OT

Hugoton 53, Sterling 29

Humboldt 60, Jayhawk Linn 34

Nemaha Central 43, Sabetha 23

Riley County 46, Perry-Lecompton 23

Rossville 49, Silver Lake 44

Russell 54, Ellsworth 40

Wellsville 40, Marion 34

Wichita Independent 36, Remington 30

Class 6A Sub-State Tournament
Sub-State 1
Semifinal

BV North 66, Olathe North 54

Lawrence 69, KC Wyandotte 15

Lawrence Free State 56, Topeka 48

Manhattan 73, Wichita Southeast 36

Olathe East 42, BV West 34

SM South 58, SM West 56

Wichita Northwest 51, Dodge City 42

Wichita South 60, Wichita North 10

Sub-State 2

Derby 62, Junction City 27

Garden City 42, Hutchinson 38

Gardner-Edgerton 34, Blue Valley 31

Olathe Northwest 42, SM North 24

Olathe South 41, BV Northwest 24

SM Northwest 64, SM East 32

Wichita West 53, Wichita Campus 42