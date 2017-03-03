Key Facts on JCHS the Way Forward

An informational guide to understanding the JCHS Way Forward project has been produced to explain key facts on the proposed new Junction City High School effort.

Some of the facts include:

–In order to leverage state financing for 48% of the project a bond issue must be approved by the community

–Over the next four years USD 475 expects to receive $39 million in federal heavy impact aid. That will account for 35.6% of the total project cost, and allow for the building of a new high school with no local property tax levy increase.

–A new building would create more opportunity and make current main campus programs available to the freshman class. The new building would serve ninth through twelfth grade students.

–Following a resolution from the Board of Education, an application was filed with the state for approval of the bond election. If that is approved the community will have a chance to pass the bond issue on May 9th. If the bond is approved a nine-month design phase will begin.

–Future hotel, restaurant and sales tax revenue could increase as more patrons visit Junction City for activities held at the new high school venue. Interest rates are at a 20-year old; construction costs are rising 4-6% per year making now a cost effective time to build a new school.