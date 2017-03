You can visit with area state legislators during a Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Coffee set for Saturday morning at the C. L. Hoover Opera House. It begins at 9 a.m. They will review topics and issues from the current Kansas legislative session, and respond to questions from the audience.

Legislators expected to be in attendance include State Senators Jeff Longbine and Tom Hawk plus State Representatives Lonnie Clark and Dave Baker. This is open to the public.