Saint Xavier Boys Basketball Falls in Substate Tournament

The game see-sawed back and forth but the Saint Xavier Rams boys basketball team fell to Wetmore 71-66 in double overtime in the semifinal round of their Class 1A Division Two Substate Tournament Friday night in Axtell.

Saint Xavier tied the game with three-point shots at the end of the third quarter and at the end of the fourth quarter to send the contest into the first overtime. But with the Rams up three points remaining in the first overtime Wetmore hit a three-point basket to force a second overtime. In that second extra session Wetmore then went on to get the win and advance to the tournament championship game Saturday night.

Saint Xavier High School Principal Shawn Augustine noted both teams played hard and solid. “We wish it would’ve turned out a little different but you never know what you’re going to come up against at substate.” Augustine added, “Both teams just played very hard, and appreciate our coaches and our team and just how hard they fought throughout the season and particularly at substate.”

For Wetmore it was their third win of the season. Saint Xavier finished a good campaign with a final record of 14-5.