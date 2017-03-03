“Say Yes to JCHS” is the name of a campaign to promote approval of a new Junction City High School.

On Tuesday May 9th voters are expected to cast ballots on a bond issue to build a new high school at a cost of no more than $105 million. The facility would includes grades nine through twelve.

The bonds would be paid for by a combination of the existing district bond and interest mill levy that has been in place for years, state aid that could fund 48% of school improvement bonds, and heavy impact aid money received by USD 475 from the federal government. There would be no increase in the local property tax levy.

The committee working on the campaign said there are five steps you can take to support the effort. They include getting registered to vote, liking “Say Yes to JCHS” on Facebook, educating yourself on the bond election facts, letters to the editor of the Daily Union, and donation to the campaign. Make checks out to “Constructing Success Campaign” and send them to Vic Davis, Campaign Treasurer at: Weary Davis LC PO Box 187, Junction City, KS 66441.