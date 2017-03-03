Search Committee Announced for K-State Athletics Director

MANHATTAN — Kansas State University President Richard Myers today announced the formation of an eight-member search committee comprised of faculty, students, alumni and athletics representatives that will assist him in selecting the university’s next director of athletics. Myers appointed K-State Alumni Association President and CEO Amy Button Renz ’76, ’86 to chair the committee.

The committee will begin work immediately on a national search and offer its recommendations to Myers later this spring.

“The position of director of athletics at K-State has evolved into one of the top jobs in the country,” Myers said. “We are members of a strong conference and have incredible support from our passionate alumni base, students and other fans across the state and around the world. We are confident this position will attract highly qualified candidates.”

In addition to Button Renz, members of the search committee include: Dante Barnett ‘15, graduate student and former K-State football player; John Buckwalter, dean of the K-State College of Human Ecology; Suzie Fritz ‘02, K-State head volleyball coach; Jim Johnson ‘84, president and CEO of GE Johnson Construction Company; Hunter Post, K-State senior in kinesiology/pre-medicine and student member of president’s advisory committee on athletics; Be Stoney, K-State associate professor of curriculum and instruction and faculty athletics representative; and Mary Vanier ‘89, president of Grand Mere Development. Roberta Maldonado-Franzen ‘00, director of talent acquisition for K-State Human Capital Services, will assist the committee as a liaison.

Myers said he was very pleased Button Renz agreed to lead this search.

“Amy’s career has spanned nearly 40 years at K-State, and she has consistently demonstrated a long-standing commitment to alumni, students, faculty and staff,” Myers said. “Her relationships extend to the entire K-State family, and she is ideally suited to lead this search. We are fortunate to have a person with her qualifications and integrity.”

Commenting on the committee’s charge, Button Renz said, “I am honored to serve in this role and look forward to working with President Myers and the committee to bring the best possible candidates to Manhattan. The future of our athletics program has never been brighter, and we are excited to get started with the search.”

There will be no further updates from the committee until the new director of athletics is selected.