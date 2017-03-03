Season Ends for Lady Jay Basketball

Led by their 6’6 sophomore post player Kennedy Brown, the Derby Panthers jumped out to a 16-0 lead after one quarter and rolled on to defeat the Junction City Lady Jays 62-27 in a first-round Class 6A Substate Tournament game in Derby.

Brown scored early and often on plays around the rim and also hit two three point shots from the perimeter to lead everyone in scoring with 27 points. Lady Jay coach Derek Petty noted after the game Brown was going to get some points, “having that size. I thought we could have played her a little better but I give them all the credit in the world. They’re a very good team.”

Derby advances on to the tournament championship game Saturday night with a record of 17-4. Junction City ends the season with a final record of 3-18.