Semi overturns, freeing dozens of cows on Kansas highway

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — A modern day cattle roundup shut down traffic ramps on a busy section of Kansas highways in Johnson County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed ramps about noon Friday near Kansas 10 and Interstate 435 after an semi-trailer truck overturned on the westbound Interstate 35 lanes to Kansas 10, releasing dozens of cows.

At one point, between 55 and 60 cows were running loose.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the roundup.

The transportation department was warning motorists avoid the area while law enforcement herds “them thar pesky cows.” The ramps were expected to be closed for several hours.