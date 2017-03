Tickets for the 2017 Symphony in the Flint Hills will go on sale Saturday ( March 4 ) at 10 a.m.

General admission tickets are $90 plus sales tax for adults and $50 plus sales tax for children 12 and under. You can order via telephone at 816-471-0400 or online at www.kcsymphony.org

The 2017 Symphony in the Flint Hills will be June 10 on the Deer Horn Ranch in Geary County.