AARP Driver Safety Program will be offered again this year in Geary County on April 6th and 7th. The eight-hour course is designed specifically to meet the needs of drivers over age 50. it will help participants sharpen their driving skills, develop strategies for adjusting to age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time, and learn about the effects of medications on driving performance.

AARP Driver Safety Program will be taught by David Fanshier, AARP-certified instructor. To register for the course contact the Geary County Senior Center at 238-4015. The cost is $15 per person for AARP members and $20 for non-members. The enrollment deadline is noon on Friday, March 31, 2017. The class will meet each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 4-H / Senior Citizens Center.

Lunch is available at the Senior Center for $3.50 for people over 60 years of age, or $5.25 for people under 60. Meal reservations may be made when you register for the class.

Many insurance companies provide a premium reduction for their customers who complete the course. Further information is available from the Geary County Senior Center at 238-4015.