JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

AARP Driver Safety Program

by Leave a Comment

The current home of the Geary County Senior Center

The current home of the Geary County Senior Center

AARP Driver Safety Program will be offered again this year in Geary County on April 6th and 7th. The eight-hour course is designed specifically to meet the needs of drivers over age 50. it will help participants sharpen their driving skills, develop strategies for adjusting to age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time, and learn about the effects of medications on driving performance.

AARP Driver Safety Program will be taught by David Fanshier, AARP-certified instructor. To register for the course contact the Geary County Senior Center at 238-4015. The cost is $15 per person for AARP members and $20 for non-members. The enrollment deadline is noon on Friday, March 31, 2017. The class will meet each day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 4-H / Senior Citizens Center.

Lunch is available at the Senior Center for $3.50 for people over 60 years of age, or $5.25 for people under 60. Meal reservations may be made when you register for the class.

Many insurance companies provide a premium reduction for their customers who complete the course. Further information is available from the Geary County Senior Center at 238-4015.