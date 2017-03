The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

Winds are expected to shift from the southwest to west-northwest, sustained at 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Minimum relative humidity values of 13 to 20 percent are likely. Any fires that develop would likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.