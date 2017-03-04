KHC Talk Series Continues with Good Land

You can join the “Ike Book Club” in discussing Good Land Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. in the Visitors Center Auditorium at the Eisenhower Presidential Library. this Talk About Literature in Kansas program is free and open to the public.

Margy Stewart will facilitate this discussion. She is retired from teaching English at Washburn University and is co-founder of Prairie Heritage Institute, a non-profit corporation devoted to preserving the tall grass prairie and the culture to preserving the tall grass prairie and the culture of the Flint Hills.

The Talk series is conducted through a partnership with the Kansas Humanities Council, the Abilene Public Library and the Eisenhower Presidential Library. “the Best of the West” theme celebrates the Chisholm Trail 150th and Eisenhower’s love of western novels.