New Veterans Administration Clinic to Open Monday

The new Lt. Gen.Richard J. Seitz VA Clinic in Junction City will open for business on Monday. The clinic is located at 1169 Southwind Drive on the south side of Junction City.

This will be a soft opening, with the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the facility, scheduled on April 14.

VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System Public Affairs spokesman Joseph Burks confirmed the Monday opening. “What we’ll be doing is seeing the patients. Everyone’s scheduled and ready to go.” Burks added there will be a normal flow of patients. “We’ve tailored back just a bit, but we’ll have all of our providers, all of our nurses and folks there. ”

The new clinic facility will serve veterans in the Junction City – Manhattan area.