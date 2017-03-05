Kansas State Women’s Basketball Falls to Baylor in Big 12 Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nina Davis scored 24 to help No. 2 Baylor defeat No. 24 Kansas State 88-71 on Sunday in the Big 12 women’s semifinals.

Kristy Wallace set a tournament record with 15 assists, and Alexis Prince and Kalani Brown each added 18 for Baylor. The Lady Bears will seek their seventh straight tournament title when they play the winner of the Texas-West Virginia game on Monday night.

Karyla Middlebrook scored 20 points and Breanna Lewis added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Kansas State, which had won four of its previous five games.

Baylor led 52-38 at halftime behind 16 points from Davis. Prince had 15 points on 5 for 5 shooting at the break, and the Lady Bears shot 59 percent from the floor in the first half.

The Lady Bears shot 54 percent from the floor. Their largest lead was 22 points in the second half.