Saturday Night High School Basketball Results

Kansas Prep Scores
Saturday’s Scores
The Associated Press

 

Burlingame 39, Lebo 32

Hanover 56, Pike Valley 36

Onaga 43, Doniphan West 31

Rural Vista 52, Little River 50

South Barber 42, Norwich 39

South Gray 53, Dighton 30

St. Francis 57, Triplains-Brewster 31

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 51, Osborne 45

Division II
Championship

Ashland 52, Moscow 24

Axtell 43, Wetmore 33

Caldwell 43, Attica 37

Elyria Christian 52, Hutchinson Central Christian 44

Hartford 60, Waverly 51

Otis-Bison 44, Ingalls 34

Wallace County 72, Weskan 64

Wheatland-Grinnell 74, Northern Valley 73, 2OT

Class 2A Sub-State Tournament
Championship

Bishop Seabury Academy 56, Jackson Heights 40

Hillsboro 43, Lyndon 32

Hoxie 67, Ellis 61

Ness City 62, Spearville 46

Pittsburg Colgan 51, Yates Center 42

Salina Sacred Heart 79, Wabaunsee 49

Sedan 43, Berean Academy 40

St. John 51, Central Plains 45

Class 3A Sub-State Tournament
Championship

Belle Plaine 79, Caney Valley 73, OT

Cheney 69, Conway Springs 60

Galena 58, Jayhawk Linn 42

Hugoton 53, Hutchinson Trinity 44

Marysville 50, Sabetha 40

Norton 53, Phillipsburg 47

Silver Lake 66, Rossville 48

Southeast Saline 56, Wellsville 39

Class 4A Sub-State Tournament
Division 1
Championship

Abilene 55, Ottawa 52

Andover Central 75, Circle 56

Bishop Miege 49, Eudora 40

KC Piper 54, Basehor-Linwood 52, OT

Labette County 41, Coffeyville 38

Louisburg 64, Fort Scott 52

McPherson 56, Buhler 39

Mulvane 65, Wellington 57

Division 2
Championship

Burlington 70, Parsons 66

Frontenac 59, Baxter Springs 32

Holcomb 65, Scott City 51

Pratt 54, Nickerson 46

Rock Creek 59, Holton 29

Smoky Valley 63, Concordia 50

Topeka Hayden 73, Osawatomie 43

Wichita Collegiate 47, Andale 41

Class 5A Sub-State Tournament
Sub-State 1
Championship

Goddard-Eisenhower 52, Maize 44

Pittsburg 85, KC Harmon 32

Salina Central 57, Newton 41

Shawnee Heights 58, Topeka Seaman 56

Sub-State 2
Championship

KC Schlagle 48, KC Washington 46, OT

St. Thomas Aquinas 60, St. James Academy 53

Wichita Bishop Carroll 103, Kapaun Mount Carmel 102, 5OT

Wichita Heights 62, Salina South 42

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 1A Sub-State Tournament
Division I
Championship

Centralia 55, Frankfort 36

Dighton 46, South Gray 33

Hanover 55, Linn 39

Olpe 37, St. Paul 20

Quinter 44, St. Francis 36

Rural Vista 42, Goessel 39

South Central 64, Norwich 49

Stockton 72, Thunder Ridge 49

Division II
Championship

Caldwell 43, Cunningham 41

Fowler 56, Moscow 25

Golden Plains 49, Weskan 35

Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Wilson 44

Otis-Bison 28, Ingalls 26

Waverly 61, Hartford 30

Wetmore 39, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 36

Wheatland-Grinnell 54, Logan 47

Class 2A Sub-State Tournament
Championship

Berean Academy 54, Flinthills 42

Central Plains 68, Kinsley 34

Chase County 36, Moundridge 32

Hill City 37, Hoxie 35

Meade 48, Sublette 34

Pittsburg Colgan 51, West Elk 37

Valley Falls 52, Jefferson North 38

Wabaunsee 66, Washington County 30

Class 3A Sub-State Tournament
Championship

Cheney 51, Garden Plain 42

Council Grove 60, Wellsville 52, OT

Hays-TMP-Marian 53, Russell 36

Hugoton 67, Cimarron 39

Humboldt 54, Erie 50

Nemaha Central 56, Hiawatha 50

Riley County 47, Rossville 41

Wichita Independent 63, Elk Valley 43

Class 4A Sub-State Tournament
Division I
Championship

Abilene 65, Ottawa 30

Bishop Miege 59, Baldwin 42

Circle 46, Andover Central 45, OT

KC Piper 64, Basehor-Linwood 31

Labette County 56, Independence 46

McPherson 67, Hays 37

Paola 52, Spring Hill 41

Wellington 37, Rose Hill 36

Division II
Championship

Andale 37, Wichita Trinity 29

Burlington 44, Iola 39

Girard 43, Baxter Springs 37

Holcomb 45, Scott City 42

Jefferson West 56, Holton 48

Larned 40, Haven 32

Topeka Hayden 46, Santa Fe Trail 40

Class 6A Sub-State Tournament
Sub-State 1
Championship

Lawrence 58, SM South 44

Manhattan 62, Lawrence Free State 43

Olathe East 41, BV North 25

Wichita South 56, Wichita Northwest 23

Sub-State 2
Championship

Derby 64, Washburn Rural 44

Olathe Northwest 46, SM Northwest 31

Olathe South 35, Gardner-Edgerton 31

Wichita West 61, Garden City 39