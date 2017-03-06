Accountability Trailer Deployed from Geary County

Geary County Emergency Management, as part of the Kansas Incident Management Team deployed their accountability trailer to Reno County on Sunday to assist with tracking all of the resources fighting two large grass fires in that area.

The trailer will remain in Reno County until it is no longer needed, and will then be returned to Geary County.

The accountability trailer was purchased by the Northeast Kansas Regional Homeland Security Council using Homeland Security grant funds in 2015. The trailer has the necessary equipment and supplies so the accountability team can track all responders and resources that arrive at a scene from the time they arrive on scene until they’re released.

Should an incident be declared a federal disaster the team has the necessary documentation for reimbursement.