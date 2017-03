The annual Blue & Gold Market at Saint Xavier is Saturday ( March 11 ) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is a fundraiser for Saint Xavier schools.

The one dollar admission makes you eligible for the 50 / 50 drawing. There will be arts and crafts sales, a Saint X bake sale, lunch featuring Munson Prime burgers, and you can have your picture taken in an open photo booth.

This event is being sponsored by the Saint Xavier Catholic School PTO.