Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 4th and Jefferson in Junction City Sunday evening for an injury accident.

The Sheriff’s Department reported that Helen Neef-Shinn, Junction City, was traveling north in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street in a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier when she struck the rear of a legally parked 2007 Ford F-150. Neef-Shinn was transported to the Geary Community Hospital and treated for her minor injuries.