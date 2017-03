The wind and dry conditions prohibit burning outside today. But the Fire Chief for Dickinson County Rural Fire District One, Paul Froelich, said it goes much farther than that.

People need to avoid anything outside that can cause a fire. No barbeque grills, and do not park a modern vehicle on grass since the catalytic converter can cause a fire. Check on your electric fences since tumble weeds can get caught in an electric fence and start fires. Do not do any welding outside.