The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a red flag warning which will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. A fire weather watch is no longer in effect.

Minimum relative humidity values of 13 to 20 percent are likely both this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

West winds 20-30 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph are likely Tuesday afternoon. Any fires that develop could spread furiously and burn intensely.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any and all outdoor burning should be avoided.