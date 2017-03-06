Severe Weather Rumbles Through Quickly

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued for southeast Riley, and southeast Geary counties early Monday evening along with a severe thunderstorm warning for Pottawatomie County. The storm quickly tracked to the east – northeast.

A tornado warning also was in effect for Pottawatomie County until 6:15 p.m.

Farther east at 6:07 a confirmed tornado was located near St.Marys traveling east at 55 mph.

There was no damage or major storm activity in Junction City, but Riley County police dispatch reported gusty winds and some traffic light outages in Manhattan at 17th and Anderson.

Minor storm damage and hail occurred in Manhattan but no one was injured. Riley County Emergency Management estimated the winds at 50 mile per hour in Manhattan.