Statewide Tornado Drill on Tuesday

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday the National Weather Service offices in Kansas will have their annual statewide tornado safety drill.

Geary County Emergency Management and 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC, will participate in the drill. The outdoor warning sirens will be sounded, and the notification system will be activated.

Businesses and agencies are encouraged to participate in the drill. Make sure your staff knows where to go in the event of severe weather. Check your weather radio, AM-FM radio, flashlights and make sure the batteries are good should the power go out.