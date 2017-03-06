Swap Shop – March 06, 2017

Selling – Two king size bed spreads (peach and green and tan and brown); Buy – 4 older style, faucet fixtures, 238-5511

Selling – 2008 Kawasaki KX 250-F motocross motorcycle, 761-5529

Selling – 4-wheel Invacare mobility scooter, 762-0606 (could deliver in this area)

Selling – Baby Grand piano, 761-6591

Free – Kenmore gas dryer; RCA 25-inch cabinet TV; Selling – “Jazzy” battery-powered wheel chair with ramps, 263-8244

Selling – Kenmore washer and dryer, 209-8201

Selling – Chain saw, 762-2005

Selling – Hedge posts; Player piano; walnut lumber, 922-6587

Selling – 16-foot, V-bottom fishing boat with trailer, 210-5527

Found – Neckless engraved with name Brenda (corner of Highland and Skyline Drive) 762-2648

Selling – Two-wheel dolly; girl’s walker with music; two kitchen chairs, 238-5405

Selling – 10′ x 10′ Gazebo and 11′ 8″ x 11′ canopy, 226-3740

Buy – Lazy Boy rocker/recliner (tan shades) 238-7047