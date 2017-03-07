Cans for Kansas Honor Flights: Veterans afforded opportunity to visit Nation’s Capital

Cans for Kansas Honor Flights is a program that raises funds to send Veterans to Washington, D.C. to view the War Memorials that were built in their honor.

Warren Vincent is the philanthropist that started the program in 2011 which has since sent over 60 Veterans to the Nation’s Capital.

Dave Hill, American Legion Post 45, said Vincent will visit Junction City this weekend.

“This will be his first trip to Junction City, he will be [at the American Legion Post 45] from 11 to 4 on Saturday and we’re already making plans to have him here every two to three months; so this will be an ongoing program until Mr. Vincent can’t do it anymore or somebody takes over for him,” said Hill.

The program not only takes the Veterans to see the memorials, but it pays for their hotels, food – nearly everything short of souvenirs.

Aluminum cans are collected to help fund the trip.

“We have 500 or 600 pounds of cans already; Warren has a goal of sending 25 Veterans or more on Honor Flights this year, he sent 20 last year…it takes 1400 pounds of cans to send one Veteran on a Honor Flight, so it’s a pretty lofty goal,” said Hill.

Vincent will visit the American Legion Post 45 in Junction City this Saturday, March 11th from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm. Community members are invited to attend and donate aluminum cans. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

To apply for a trip on a Kansas Honor Flight visit KansasHonorFlight.org. The 3 day, 2 night trip is free to Veterans.

For more information call the American Legion Post 45 at 238-2432.