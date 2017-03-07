Flex Air Offering Free Plane Rides, Tours and Expo at Aviation Career Day

Some area high school students will get to take to the skies for a free airplane ride this weekend. Flex Air, a Manhattan pilot instruction company, is sponsoring its Aviation Career Day from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Manhattan Regional Airport.

Current high school sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible to attend the event, which will have a career expo, control tower and fire station tours and airplanes on display.

“Aviation is a very cyclical career path that can sometimes be hard to get into,” said Charles Copeland, Chief Pilot for Flex Air. “right now and in the next 5-10 years we are in the perfect cycle to be getting into the industry. We have a major issue with baby boomers retiring out of the industry, virtually every single company is hiring. Airlines especially are hiring hundreds of pilots each month. If you student is interested in a career in aviation, now is the time to push them in that direction.”

Free airplane rides will be given to the first 100 students who sign up.

To register, visit goflexair.com/signup.