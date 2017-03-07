JCFD Assisting with fire in Hutchinson

Wildfires across the state have consumed more than 625 square miles. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been reports of wildfires in over 20 Kansas counties.

In the midst of the outbreak, the Junction City Fire Department has lent it’s assistance to neighboring communities.

Terry Johnson, Fire Chief, said that two firefighters and a small fire truck (brush truck) are currently assisting efforts to contain wildfires in Hutchinson.

“We are scheduled to have them out there for 4 days at this time; what they’re going out there to do is help with the attack on the wildland fire,” said Johnson.

The firefighters will be working with other units and departments that have been sent to assist through the State Mutual Aid system.

Over 10,000 Hutchinson residents have been evacuated due to the fire.

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Fire Weather Warning and a Wind Advisory for Geary County that expires at 6:00 pm Tuesday, March 7th. This warning means that a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any and all outdoor burning should be avoided.