KHP: Driver dies from smoke in Kansas wildfire

CLARK COUNTY – A semi driver died due to smoke from the southwest Kansas fires just. Monday in Clark County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Peterbilt semi driven by Corey P. Holt, 39, Oklahoma City, OK., was northbound just before 6p.m. on Kansas 34 seven miles west of U.S. 160.

The driver tried to backup due to poor visibility and dust from wildfires.

The semi traveled off the roadway and jackknifed making it stationary in the roadway.

The driver got out of vehicle and succumbed to smoke from wild fires. He was transported to Western Plains Medical Center where he died.