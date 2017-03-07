Maj. General Ted Martin, Col. Tim Hayden LIVE from Korea – Wednesday

On Wednesday, March 8th tune in to 1420 KJCK – The Talk of JC at 8:20 am for a live interview from Korea with Major General Ted Martin, Commanding General of the 2nd Infantry Division, and Colonel Tim Hayden, Commander of First Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), 1st Infantry Division.

The 1st ABCT, also known as the Devil brigade is in South Korea as part of a nine-month rotational mission in support of the 2nd Infantry Division’s commitment to security on the Korean peninsula.

Tune in at 8:20 am for a live interview and update from Korea.