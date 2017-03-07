National Weather Service Issues Updates, Fire Weather Watch

The Red Flag warning remains in effect until 6:00 pm Tuesday, March 7th for the counties of Geary, Dickinson, Riley, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee.

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the above counties and is effect throughout the day Wednesday. This means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 23 percent are likely late Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. South winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph are anticipated late Wednesday morning and Wednesday morning.

Any fires that develop could spread furiously and burn intensely.